The Famous Orders platform has seen global success at McDonald's, from Travis Scott Meal to BTS Meal. Customers in India are in for a delicious treat as McDonald's India - North and East has introduced the Kartik Aaryan Meal, which includes Kartik's favorites from the menu.

The Kartik Aaryan Meal includes his favourite, go-to menu items from McDonald's - the classic McAloo Tikki Burger, delicious Cheesy Fries, ever-so favourite Pizza McPuff with a Regular Beverage – all of which are served as a 4-piece meal. To the fans' delight, the 4-piece meal will be served in a special Kartik Aaryan-themed, QR-code enabled packaging offering fans an opportunity to take a virtual selfie with their favorite celebrity. Kartik Aaryan is McDonald's India - North and East brand ambassador and this unique association presents an opportunity for his fans to feel even closer to him.

Talking about the launch, Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald's India - North and East, said, "What unites all our customers, fans and famous celebrities, is that everyone has their go-to McDonald's order! We are super excited about this collaboration with Kartik to bring his favourite go-to McDonald's order for our customers. Our delicious food served in an exclusive packaging inspired by Kartik's own style, with opportunities to engage with him, will help bring our customers closer to their favourite superstar."

"I am thrilled to see my favourite McDonald's go-to order come to life," exclaimed Kartik Aaryan. "I have always been a McDonald's fan and having a meal at McDonald's named after me is truly a big moment! For many years, I have enjoyed the McAloo Tikki burger, beverages and Pizza McPuff. And to add my recent favourite - Cheesy Fries, the combination makes for a delicious, perfect go-to meal. I am very excited to share my McDonald's go-to order with my fans. I truly hope people will enjoy my favourite McDonald's order as much as I do," he concluded.

The Kartik Aaryan Meal is now available across McDonald’s North and East India and is also available in take-away, and drive-thru options for a limited time period.

