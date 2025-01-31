The Amazon MX Player’s StreamNext 2025 was held on January 30 at a five-star hotel in Mumbai and was a star-studded affair. It featured film personalities like Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty, Malaika Arora, Remo Dsouza, Saba Azad etc. coming to the stage to promote their shows. Meanwhile, Girish Prabhu, Head, Amazon Ads, India, Karan Bedi, Head of Amazon MX Player, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon MX Player and renowned tech analyst Benedict Evans spoke about the collaboration of Amazon and MX Player, evolving digital landscape and a lot more. One of the most fascinating announcements made at the event was that several films, which were available on OTT platforms until now, can now be seen for free.

Amazon Prime Video is an SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand) platform, which means that one has to buy a subscription to access its library of exciting films. MX Player, on the other hand, is an AVOD (Advertising-Based Video on Demand) platform. It signifies that one can watch content on the streaming giant for free but with ads. With Amazon and MX Player now coming together, certain films of Amazon Prime Video will now be available on MX Player under the AVOD arrangement and users can enjoy it without paying a single penny.

One of the biggest films in this regard is the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise - Part 01. Some other licensed films available now on MX Player are Drishyam 2, Ram Setu, Heropanti 2, JugJugg Jeeyo, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bellbottom, Satyameva Jayate, Satyameva Jayate 2, Thank God etc. Amazon original films like Jai Bhim (Tamil and Hindi versions), Gehraiyaan, Coolie No 1, Udaan, Sardar Udham, Dybbuk, Durgamati etc. can also be accessed on MX Player.

The library will be expanded in the future. In the announcement video, glimpses of Ponniyin Selvan and Sita Ramam were seen but these biggies are yet to make it on the platform.

