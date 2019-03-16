Jacqueline Fernandez roped in to be Akshay Kumar’s ladylove in Sooryavanshi

Jacqueline Fernandez and Akshay Kumar’s pair is loved by most of us, their chemistry in the movie Brothers and Housefull 3 had left the audience in awe of them. While Brothers was an emotional roller coaster, Housefull 3 was a laughter riot. The fans certainly wouldn’t mind seeing the two share screen space again and are actually looking forward to having them paired back again. Looks like the fans won’t have to wait anymore! The duo is all set to share screen space and it already looks epic!

Our highly placed sources have informed us that the leading lady for Rohit Shetty’s cop film, Sooryavanshi is none other than Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie is already creating a lot of buzz with just one poster out. This is one aspect of the cop franchise that began with Ajay Devgn starrer Singham and then with the recent blockbuster, Simmba starring Ranveer Singh. There have also been reports of the finale being a female-cop movie. Coming back to Sooryavanshi, the movie will release in May, 2020.

Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez always manage to leave us in awe with their awesome chemistry and screen presence. At the recent FICCI Frames 2019, Rohit Shetty asserted that the promotions of the film won’t be for longer than 20 days. But, be prepared to be floored by an awesome first promo. How excited are you to see the two back again? Be sure to let us know.

