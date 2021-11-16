Aamir Khan and his team of Laal Singh Chaddha have decided to postpone their much awaited social drama, Laal Singh Chaddha yet again. The Advait Chandan directed biggie, according to industry sources is targeting an April 14, 2022 release now.

"Laal Singh Chaddha is a high on VFX film, as the team is using ageing and de-ageing technology for Aamir Khan's character. The process is taking longer than expected as they are looking for nothing but perfection. There are multiple films which have used this trick, but Aamir is clear on providing a world class big screen experience. And hence, he has decided to move the film to April 14, 2022," a source from industry told Bollywood Hungama

Interestingly, this release would mean a clash with the much awaited KGF 2 at the box office. "They are figuring on multiple dates in April - May window and April 14 is just one of the many in consideration. Another date in consideration is the Eid weekend - 28th April, 2022. Aamir is speaking to his friends, Sajid Nadiadwala (Heropanti 2) and Ajay Devgn (MayDay), to see if something can be worked upon. A final decision will be taken in a day or two. But yes, Laal Singh Chaddha is no longer releasing on February 11," the source added.

The movie is official remake of Forest Gump and stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead. It also marks Hindi debut of Nag Chaitanya.

