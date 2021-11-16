American actor and director Mel Gibson, after starring in the first Lethal Weapon movie more than 30 years ago, has been confirmed to direct the upcoming Leathel Weapon 5.

Richard Donner, who directed and produced all four previous Lethal Weapon films, had been working to develop a fifth installment, but he died on July 5, 2021, at 91, putting the plans on hold.

Speaking at an event in London, Gibson said that he would take over directing duties from Donner, fulfilling the late director’s wishes. “He was developing the screenplay and he got pretty far along with it. And he said to me one day, ‘Listen kid, if I kick the bucket, you will do it.’ And I said: ‘Shut up,'” Gibson said according to The Sun. “He did indeed pass away, but he did ask me to do it, and, at the time, I didn’t say anything. He said it to his wife and to the studio and the producer. So, I will be directing the fifth one.”

The first Lethal Weapon debuted in 1987, further launching the Hollywood careers of Gibson, writer Shane Black and the comedic, action-packed buddy cop format. Gibson co-starred as LAPD detective Martin Riggs opposite Danny Glover as Roger Murtaugh. Three more sequels followed, in addition to a prequel TV series that ran from 2016-2019 with Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans as a young Gibson and Glover.

The fifth entry of the classic action franchise has been in development for several years, with Richard Wenk writing the most recent draft of the script. Donner’s wife, Lauren Schuler Donner, will produce the film, alongside Rideback’s Dan Lin. Jonathan Eirich of Rideback and Derek Hoffman of The Donners’ Company will executive produce.

