Today, global Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon celebrates a homecoming of sorts as he unveiled his highly anticipated new single, ‘Old Money’, accompanied by a visually stunning music video that rivals the most epic action blockbusters. Marking the first release under his newly minted partnership with Republic Records in alliance with Universal Music Canada, ‘Old Money’ is set to redefine the boundaries of Indian music and entertainment as it pays homage to the 90’s action flicks of India.

‘Old Money’ music video out: Salman Khan brings his typical “Bhaijaan” swag in AP Dhillon’s track; Sanju Baba makes impressive cameo, watch

A high-octane fusion of Punjabi rhythms and cinematic grandeur, ‘Old Money’ showcases AP Dhillon’s unparalleled artistry and versatility not just as a musician but also as an actor. The single ignites an infectious inferno over a pulsating foundation while serving as a seismic shift in the landscape of Punjabi music. The track’s infectious energy is elevated by a lively beat, complemented by brassy horns and sweeping strings. The singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer’s powerful vocals and captivating lyrics deliver a global anthem that is destined to reverberate across cultural borders.

‘Old Money’ also features Dhillon’s longtime collaborator Shinda Kahlon besides AzizTheShake, Gray Hawken, Luca Mauti, Brendan Thomas and Madeleine Kay on production credits. The unparalleled star union of film icons Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt after over a decade, coupled with the meteoric rise of AP Dhillon, creates an unprecedented fusion of eras and talents. This anthem transcends generational divides, promising a universal message of brotherhood, compassion and loyalty.

Dhillon's artistic vision extends beyond the music, as he steps behind the camera for the very first time to co-direct the visually arresting music video along with Shauna Gautam and covers everything from heirloom to weaponry to car chases. With the lead protagonists, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt embodying elder brotherly figures to AP Dhillon respectively in the music video, the song delves into the core values of staying true to one's roots and inner circle. The music video concludes with a striking end slate ‘say no to violence’ emphasizing the need to choose peace over conflict and using your talent and hustle as a weapon, elevating the music video from mere popcorn entertainment to a thought-provoking social commentary.

AP Dhillon states, “‘Old Money’ is the perfect way for me to start my next era. I came up with a concept that was influenced by all my favourite action movies that I grew up watching. Shoutout to bhai and baba for believing in the boy! I hope you love it as much as I do.”

With its star-studded cast and powerful themes, ‘Old Money’ is a watershed moment in Indian music history and is poised to be a cultural touchstone that will be relished for years to come.

Also Read: AP Dhillon signs with Republic Records, to drop ‘Old Money’ feat. Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt on Aug 9 with The Brownpoint album dropping on August 23

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.