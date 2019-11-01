It’s been almost a year since Shah Rukh Khan’s last release Zero. The actor was supposed to start Rakesh Sharma biopic but exited the project before it went on the floor. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting his next film announcement. With his birthday on November 2, rumours are rife that the superstar will announce not one but two films. But one thing is currently confirmed that fans will get to see him on the big screen in summer 2020. He will have a cameo in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra.

The Ayan Mukerji fantasy film is currently under production. If the reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan has already allotted the dates for the film to shoot his portion. His character will be a pivotal one to help Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva move forward in his journey. He will shoot by the end of the year.

In April 2019, Ayan Mukerji had penned a heartwarming post for Shah Rukh Khan. Ayan was an assistant director for Swades and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Calling SRK his inspiration, obsession, and idol, the filmmaker wrote, “Inspiration. Obsession. Idol. My single biggest love at the movies through my entire childhood and teenage years, leading up the highlight of my 2 assistant director experiences – Swades and KANK [Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna] – which was that I got to be in the presence of Shah Rukh Khan. And when I got very lucky, to be a stand in with him for blocking scenes (This photo is framed and put up in my house by my mother who considered it the height of my achievement obviously).”

This won’t be the first time Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan will share screen space. In 2016, SRK played Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ex-husband in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and had a cameo in the film when he meets Ranbir’s character. Alia and SRK have already worked in Dear Zindagi as a mentor and mentee. She even had a cameo in Zero.

Brahmastra pair will head to Manali in November for a 15-day schedule. The film is scheduled for the summer 2020 release.

More Pages: Brahmastra Box Office Collection