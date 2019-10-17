Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.10.2019 | 11:29 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt head off to Manali for the next schedule

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is heading to Manali. After kick-starting the movie in Bulgaria in 2018 followed by several outdoor schedules, the duo shot major portions in Varanasi for the origin story. The Varanasi schedule included Shiva and Isha meeting each other for the first time. Now, they are heading off to Manali for 15-day shoot.

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt head off to Manali for the next schedule

Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva will discover his power in the Himalayas aka the agni within him. His character will emit fire and that is how the origin story in this trilogy begins. All the locations where Brahmastra has been shot holds significance in the character development. The visual effects is being done by London based team simultaneously as the cast continue to shoot.

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios. It is set for summer 2020 release.

ALSO READ: IT’S OFFICIAL! Alia Bhatt to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, release date revealed

More Pages: Brahmastra Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Breaking: Release of SS Rajamouli’s…

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s advice for Alia Bhatt…

Sadak 2: Aditya Roy Kapur heads to Ooty for…

IT’S OFFICIAL! Alia Bhatt to star in Sanjay…

The truth about Ranveer Singh’s cameo in…

Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Lakshya's…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification