Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.02.2020 | 12:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawaani Jaaneman Malang Love Aaj Kal Thappad Panga Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

BRAHMASTRA: PART ONE to finally release on December 4 in 5 Indian languages

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra after facing several delays has finally zeroed in on a release date. The film will now be releasing on December 4, 2020, in 5 Indian languages.

BRAHMĀSTRA: PART ONE to finally  release on 4th December 2020 in 5 Indian languages

After all the delays, the cast of Brahmastra including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan ad director Ayan Mukerji shared a video wherein Ranbir Kapoor is telling Ayan to fix a date as everyone is making fun of him and his parents feel that he is out of work. Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan too agree with Ranbir and ask to fix a date.

Check out the announcement here: 


Brahmāstra: Part One is the first in the trilogy and has been in the making for two years now. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.  

Produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

Also Read: Karan Johar speaks about Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra

More Pages: Brahmastra Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Priyanka Chopra reveals how she held her…

Fast & Furious 9 CONFIRMED for Eid 2020;…

Sanjay Kapoor and Divya Dutta's short film…

Aditya Roy Kapur hopes to release some of…

Himesh Reshammiya to start shooting for…

Sooryavanshi: A month after wrapping shoot,…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification