comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.12.2021 | 6:26 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Bob Biswas Tadap Antim – The Final Truth 83 Atrangi Re
follow us on

Brahmastra begins on a fiery note with the introduction of Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva; watch motion poster

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

After a long wait, the first motion poster of the much-anticipated film Brahmastra will be launched. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy with Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance. The makers will be having a grand launch event later today in Delhi to unveil the motion poster of the film.

Brahmastra begins on a powerful note with the introduction of Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva

Ending the wait for the first glimpse into the world of Brahmastra, the makers launched the motion poster in a grand manner. The elaborate motion poster introduces Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva who is a hero who possesses a powerful weapon. The motion poster also gives a glimpse of the power-packed visuals in the film.


Brahmastra is said to be a three-part franchise starting with the first part coming in 2022. The first part will be released on September 9, 2022. The mega-film will be released in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It is also said that it will be a 3D project.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji seek blessings at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib ahead of Brahmastra motion poster launch event 

More Pages: Brahmastra Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Selena Gomez invests in $15 billion grocery…

Jr NTR dubs in Hindi in his own voice for…

Aryan Khan gets relief from Friday…

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore to…

Karan Johar confirms he and his family have…

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification