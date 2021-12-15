Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is achieving feats one after another, not just by bagging interesting and grand-scale films but also adding brands to her list rapidly. Becoming the first female ambassador of the luxury car Audi India, Kiara Advani has added another feather to her cap, joining the league of Virat Kohli and Regè- Jean Page who earlier associated with the brand.

Audi's announcement read, "Progress and creativity go hand in hand. We’re happy to welcome @kiaraaliaadvani to the Audi experience."

Also emerging as one of the most in-demand actors across the globe, Kiara Advani bagged her position amongst some of the biggest names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Allu Arjun, and international icons like Tom Hiddleston, Sung Hoon amongst others, becoming the only female name along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Enjoying the astounding success of Shershaah, Kiara Advani is relentlessly working and has wrapped two films already- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Govinda Naam Mera, and is currently shooting for a marathon schedule of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, post which she will resume S Shankar's RC-15.

