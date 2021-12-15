comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.12.2021 | 6:40 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Bob Biswas Tadap Antim – The Final Truth 83 Atrangi Re
follow us on

Kiara Advani becomes the first female brand ambassador for Audi; poses with Rs. 1.58 crore worth car

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is achieving feats one after another, not just by bagging interesting and grand-scale films but also adding brands to her list rapidly. Becoming the first female ambassador of the luxury car Audi India, Kiara Advani has added another feather to her cap, joining the league of Virat Kohli and Regè- Jean Page who earlier associated with the brand.

Kiara Advani becomes the first female brand ambassador for Audi; poses with Rs. 1.58 crore worth car

Audi's announcement read, "Progress and creativity go hand in hand. We’re happy to welcome @kiaraaliaadvani to the Audi experience."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Audi India (@audiin)

Also emerging as one of the most in-demand actors across the globe, Kiara Advani bagged her position amongst some of the biggest names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Allu Arjun, and international icons like Tom Hiddleston, Sung Hoon amongst others, becoming the only female name along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Enjoying the astounding success of Shershaah, Kiara Advani is relentlessly working and has wrapped two films already- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Govinda Naam Mera, and is currently shooting for a marathon schedule of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, post which she will resume S Shankar's RC-15.

ALSO READ: SCOOP: Kiara Advani’s loss is Rashmika Mandanna’s gain; the actress was initially offered the viral and successful Macho Sporto ads

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Anushka Sharma to no longer star in Jhulan…

Selena Gomez invests in $15 billion grocery…

Jr NTR dubs in Hindi in his own voice for…

Aryan Khan gets relief from Friday…

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore to…

Karan Johar confirms he and his family have…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification