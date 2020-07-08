Bollywood Hungama

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara has a Karan Johar connect

Bollywood News
ByFenil Seta

The theatrical trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara released yesterday and as expected, it has created a record of sorts. A remake of the 2014 Hollywood tearjerker The Fault In Our Stars, this Mukesh Chhabra directorial amassed 4.3 million likes on YouTube in less than 24 hours, thus beating the feat held by Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame’s trailers. A lot of love has poured out for the actor after his untimely death on June 14 this year. That this would be his final film has made Dil Bechara all the more special.

Sadly, this social media discussion about the actor has also got quite toxic. A large section of netizens began blaming the ‘nepotistic nature’ of Bollywood for his death. Karan Johar, who unfortunately is seen as the poster boy of nepotism in Bollywood, was heavily slammed along with other star kids of Bollywood. The trolling is immense and continues even after three weeks of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise.

However, what many viewers are not aware of is that Dil Bechara has a Karan Johar connection as well. The dialogues of this film are written by Shashank Khaitan, who started his career as a writer with Karan’s Dharma Productions. He had no filmi connections and his first film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was greenlighted by KJo. Starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, it was one of the most loved films of 2014. His next flick, Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), also starring Varun and Alia, too worked big time. This was followed by Dhadak (2018), an official remake of the Marathi classic Sairat (2016) and also the launch pad of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. He was also one of the producers of the 2019 super-duper hit comedy Good Newwz and that of 2020 horror flick BHOOT: Part One – The Haunted Ship. He’s the only director among many directors launched by Dharma to have graduated to being a producer.

Incidentally, exactly two years ago, in the second week of July 2018, Dil Bechara was officially announced. It was then called Kizie Aur Manny. Rucha Pathak, Chief Creative Officer, Fox Star Studios, in a press statement at that time had said, “We’re especially happy that the script that we’ve been developing over the last few years is seeing the start of shoot and the title itself has come so organically from the Indian characters in the film. Kizie and Manny are characters from the imagination of Suprotim Sengupta who wrote the screenplay and Shashank Khaitan who gave them wonderful voices through his dialogues. Mukesh now is going to bring them to life”.

Dil Bechara will be released directly on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. Moreover, it’ll be available for free viewing for non-subscribers as well.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar, Kriti Sanon and other Bollywood celebrities react to the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara

