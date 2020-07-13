Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.07.2020 | 11:02 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

A Suitable Boy: Erotic scenes between Tabu and Ishaan Khattar turned out really special

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

What one immediately notices in the strikingly lush, almost decadent, trailer of Mira Nair’s eagerly awaited adaptation of Vikram Seth’s A Suitable Boy, is the crackling chemistry between young eager Ishaan Khattar and the incandescent Tabu.

A Suitable Boy Erotic scenes between Tabu and Ishaan Khattar turned out really special

Their portrayal of forbidden love looks too authentic to be faked for the camera. Every gaze that they share seems to melt their mutual resistance into a mound of incurable salvation. Khattar an extremely talented actor who made a telling debut in Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds in 2017 has not done any film since except the very mediocre Karan Johar production Dhadak.

After turning down at least 9 major assignments including one from Vishal Bhardwaj, super-choosy Ishaan finally said yes to Mira Nair’s screen adaptation of Vikram Seth’s charming novel. Apparently, Tabu played a big hand in convincing Ishaan to accept the offer. Ishaan plays a young man from a respectable family besotted by an older scandalous woman. They share plenty of steamy sequences in the miniseries.

Sources say Ishaan, 24, was put completely at ease by Tabu, 48, before their intimate scenes. These erotic scenes have turned out really special, so special that I’m afraid the rest of the trailer and by extension, the series, threatens to be overshadowed by the sheer chemistry between Tabu and her young co-star.

The main character in the film Lata, played by newcomer Tanya Maniktala, barely registers. And what’s with that stilted English that everyone speaks in the film? Is that what BBC wanted?

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter and Tabu are stuck in forbidden romance in first intriguing trailer of Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Anupam Kher tests negative for COVID-19, his…

Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Shekhar Kapur…

Vidya Balan starrer Sherni to only resume…

Rajesh Roshan to compose music for Vivek…

SCOOP: Ranveer Singh to make a special…

Nana Patekar to play the role of spymaster…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification