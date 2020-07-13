Some good news on Monday morning. Breathe actor Amit Sadh and his fans can breathe easy. He has been tested negative for Covid 19 after his colleague and co-star Abhishek Bachchan tested positive.

Amit got himself tested on Sunday … “just in case”. The report came in on Monday morning. “I’ve tested negative. In any case I wasn’t worried. We are in this together. We need to fight the endemic and emerge stronger,” says Amit.

His heart is now with the Bachchans. “Abhishek and I got along really well during the shooting of Breathe 2. He is a no-hassles guy and so am I. That he and his family have tested positive for Corona is very upsetting. I wish them a speedy recovery. Amitji has always been an inspiration for me. He is a fighter and this time too he will emerge victorious.”

