Bollywood Hungama, India's leading entertainment portal, hosted its 2-day 'OTT India Fest' in Mumbai, featuring a diverse line-up of events, including panel discussions, fireside chats, masterclasses, workshops, and an awards ceremony to honour the artists from the OTT entertainment industry. On the second day of the event, a panel discussion with the stars of the popular SonyLiv series The Rocket Boys, Nikhil Advani, Ishwak Singh, Jim Sarbh, Saba Azad, and Abhay Pannu, took centre stage.

The panel discussed a range of topics, including the making of the series, their characters, and the overall experience of working on the show. Interestingly, during the same, Saba revealed that she was initially rejected after the first round of her auditions.

When asked how “Tipsy” came on board, Saba shared, “I got cast for it. I think right at the beginning of the pandemic through the regular audition process. I went to three audition rounds. (After) the first one, they came and said ‘No she looks too young’. And I was like no! Wait, I can look older. And then we did it again.”

She further added, “After casting, for a long time we didn’t shoot because of lockdown after lockdown. We all were like, are we doing this show? Everyone knew it was a big deal.”

The Rocket Boys is a biographical drama series that chronicles the lives of Indian scientists Vikram Sarabhai and Homi J. Bhabha, who played a pivotal role in shaping India's space and nuclear programs. The series has been praised for its accurate portrayal of historical events, its well-developed characters, and its strong performances.

