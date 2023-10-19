Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 2: The Rocket Boys director Abhay Pannu on dumbing down science; says, “We couldn’t have shown Vikram Sarabhai and Homi Bhabha talking about puriyaan talna”

Bollywood Hungama hosted its 2-day 'OTT India Fest' in Mumbai, featuring a diverse lineup of events, including panel discussions. On the second day of the event, a panel discussion with the stars of the popular SonyLiv series The Rocket Boys, Nikhil Advani, Ishwak Singh, Jim Sarbh, Saba Azad, and Abhay Pannu, took centre stage. The panel discussed a range of topics, including the making of the series, their characters, and the overall experience of working on the show.

Interestingly during the same chat, the makers were asked to share their thoughts on dumbing down science in the series for the audience as it's is one of its core themes. Director Abhay Pannu asserted, “Actually Jim puts it very well. He says that ‘as long as the characters knew what they were talking about, we didn’t have to worry about science’.”

He went on to add, “What truly connects, I think, is the drama. We couldn’t have shown these people talking about puriyaan talna. Puriyaan tal ke hum log nahi bana saktey the.”

Having said that it is worth mentioning that this comment reminded us of the 2019 film, Mission Mangal. For the unversed, the film featured a scene where two space scientists were seen drawing parallels between home science and rocket science by frying puris. However, Abhay did not mention that he was talking about that film.

