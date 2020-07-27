Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 27.07.2020 | 11:34 AM IST

BMC removes the containment posters from Amitabh Bachchan’s house, Jalsa

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

On July 12, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan broke the news on social media that they have tested positive for Coronavirus. The duo is still recovering at Nanavati Hospital where they were admitted soon after the test results came back. A couple of days after this news, it was revealed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have also been tested positive. Even though they were asked to quarantine at home, the duo was also moved to Nanavati Hospital for better treatment.

As soon as the news broke out, BMC took the necessary measures to contain Amitabh Bachchan’s house and within hours, Jalsa was sanitized with containment posters hung outside of it. Now that it’s been 14 days, the BMC has again sanitized the place and according to a report from a news portal, they have removed the containment posters. Amitabh Bachchan also took to his Instagram to share an important message that proves how strong-willed he is.

Only recently, Amitabh Bachchan had refuted the news of him testing negative for Coronavirus.

Also Read: “Help me God” says Amitabh Bachchan while recovering from COVID-19

