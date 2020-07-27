On July 12, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan broke the news on social media that they have tested positive for Coronavirus. The duo is still recovering at Nanavati Hospital where they were admitted soon after the test results came back. A couple of days after this news, it was revealed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have also been tested positive. Even though they were asked to quarantine at home, the duo was also moved to Nanavati Hospital for better treatment.

As soon as the news broke out, BMC took the necessary measures to contain Amitabh Bachchan’s house and within hours, Jalsa was sanitized with containment posters hung outside of it. Now that it’s been 14 days, the BMC has again sanitized the place and according to a report from a news portal, they have removed the containment posters. Amitabh Bachchan also took to his Instagram to share an important message that proves how strong-willed he is.

Take a look at his post.

Only recently, Amitabh Bachchan had refuted the news of him testing negative for Coronavirus.

Also Read: “Help me God” says Amitabh Bachchan while recovering from COVID-19

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.