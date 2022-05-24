comscore

Last Updated 24.05.2022

Our Blues actor Kim Woo Bin halts work after testing positive for Covid-19

South Korean actor Kim Woo Bin, currently seen in Our Blues, has reportedly halted all of his scheduled activities for the time being after testing positive for Covid-19.

Our Blues actor Kim Woo Bin halts work after testing positive for Covid-19

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, a source from APR Agency shared on May 24, “We had to cancel Kim Woo Bin’s photo event, which was scheduled to be held today to commemorate the Jaeger-LeCoultre exhibition. Ahead of the event on May 23, Kim Woo Bin checked that he tested positive with a self-testing kit. Afterwards, he immediately visited a medical institution and carried out a rapid antigen test, and he ultimately tested positive,” they continued.

Kim Woo Bin, who was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017 and fought for about three years, made an onscreen comeback last month through anthology drama Our Blues. The ongoing drama, which also simultaneously airs on Netflix, tells the stories of a bunch of individuals living on Jeju Island. The drama features an ensemble cast of Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin, Lee Byung Hun, Lee Jung Eun, Cha Seung Won and Han Ji Min.

Previously, Kim Woo Bin starred films like Friend: The Great Legacy (2013), The Con Artists (2014) and Twenty (2015) and hit dramas like The Heirs and Uncontrollably Fond among others. He is also set to appear in television drama Black Knight and the sci-fi action film Alienoid.

Also Read: Tom Cruise performs “the most dangerous stunt” in the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One trailer

