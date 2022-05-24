South Korean pop group Golden Child’s member TAG will not be joining any promotional activities for a while due to a liver condition and will temporarily take break from activities to focus on recovery.

Golden Child’s TAG to go on hiatus due to health concerns; rest of the members to proceed with their schedules

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, on May 23, Golden Child’s agency Woollim Entertainment released a statement informing about TAG’s health condition and the group will temporarily be promoting with eight members.

Last week, Woollim Entertainment clarified after reports stated that TAG was in critical condition due to acute liver failure. While they confirmed that TAG had gone to the hospital, he was not in critical condition. “Hello. This is Woollim Entertainment,” the statement began. “First, we would like to say thank you to fans who always send endless love to Golden Child,” the statement continued. “We are making an announcement to fans pertaining to Golden Child’s member TAG’s health status and future promotions. After not feeling well recently, TAG followed an expert’s opinion and was admitted to the hospital on the morning of May 18 where he received a close examination. [TAG] was diagnosed with poor liver condition from the initial test results, but through ongoing examinations and treatment from medical staff, his current test results and health status have improved a lot.”

The statement further read, “However, following our judgement that medical advice and TAG’s stability are priorities, for the time being, we plan to solely focus on doing everything we can for [TAG’s] recovery, and Golden Child’s upcoming activities, in addition to their U.S. tour, will proceed with eight members. We want to apologize for worrying many fans with such sudden news. We will do our best for TAG’s quick recovery. Thank you.”

Golden Child is currently gearing up for their “Meet & Live” US Tour next month without members TAG and Daeyeol, as the latter began his mandatory military service earlier this year. The boy band will reportedly be appearing in ten cities across the US, beginning with San Jose, California.

