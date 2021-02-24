Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.02.2021 | 1:31 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is reportedly dating Big Bang’s G-Dragon for over a year; YG Entertainment responds

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

BLACKPINK member Jennie Kim, who is a vocalist and a rapper, is reportedly dating the leader of K-pop group Big Bang - G-Dragon, real name Kwon Ji-Yong. The news was reported by South Korea's local tabloid Dispatch that the pair has been in a relationship for over a year now.

BLACKPINK's Jennie is reportedly dating Big Bang's G-Dragon for over a year; YG Entertainment responds

According to the report,  it is known secret in their parent company, YG Entertainment about their relationship. The tabloid had spotted Jennie arriving and leaving his penthouse residence many times in the past year. The 32-year-old rapper is known to have a personal parking lot and a private elevator which is reportedly being used by Jennie without having to verify her identity. Sometimes her manager would take her to G-Dragon's place, sometimes G-Dragon's manager would escort her instead.

The 25-year-old singer recently did her first virtual concert with her group. According to Dispatch, she was seen leaving his house early in the morning for the concert. His car was reportedly spotted at the venue as well.  A source revealed Dispatch (via Soompi), “Quite a lot of people at YG have noticed their relationship. Jennie’s mother is also aware of her relationship with G-Dragon. She’s thankful that he takes special care of her.”

“We can not confirm anything about our artists’ personal lives. We ask for your understanding," their parent company YG Entertainment revealed in a statement.

ALSO READ: First teaser of BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s solo track focuses on grandeur and soulful vocals

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sunny Singh starts shooting for Adipurush;…

Kareena Kapoor Khan discharged from hospital…

Farhan Akhtar says ‘don’t murder enthusiasm’…

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they…

Charisma Carpenter alleges Joss Whedon…

Judas and the Black Messiah starring Daniel…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification