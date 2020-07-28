Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.07.2020 | 9:38 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

BLACKPINK reportedly to collaborate with Selena Gomez, here’s what YG Entertainment has to say

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

A possible collaboration might be happening between Selena Gomez and K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. A few days ago, the parent company of the group, YG Entertainment, announced a new single will drop in August featuring an artist. While there was a lot of speculation around the featured artist, it seems like Selena would be a part of it.

BLACKPINK reportedly to collaborate with Selena Gomez, here's what YG Entertainment has to say

On July 28, MyDaily reported that the 27-year-old singer will collaborate with BLACKPINK. While YG Entertainment did not confirm the news, they said that the fans should wait for the official announcement as it is difficult to confirm any of it at this time. The date of the new single is yet to be announced.

The four members (Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa) are set to drop their first album titled 'THE ALBUM' on October 2, 2020. The teaser poster was released on July 28 to make the announcement. The group dropped their first single 'How You Like That' in June. The song has set five Guinness World Records.

Selena Gomez released 'Rare', her third solo studio album on January 10, 2020. It was supported by four singles 'Lose You to Love Me', and 'Look at Her Now' being the two singles with a music video. She recently collaborated with Trevor Daniel for 'Past Life' remix.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK recently featured on the track 'Sour Candy' in Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica'. 

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK to release their first album on October 2, 2020

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom producers to fly…

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's feedback to…

Poonam Pandey gets engaged to boyfriend Sam…

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya get discharged…

Jaya Bachchan informs the police about bike…

Hrithik Roshan extends financial support to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification