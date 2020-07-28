Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the nation. As Mumbai Police continues to investigate his death and what led to him taking his own life, many film industry members have already recorded their statements. After Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar has now been summoned by Mumbai Police.

According to the reports, the officials on July 27 informed that Karan Johar will record the statement in connection to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. This news comes in after the filmmaker has been under fire for constantly supporting the star kids in the industry and neglecting the outsiders.

An abetment case was filed in Bihar against Karan Johar, Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor which was later dismissed.

After his death on June 14, Karan had penned a note for the late actor. Sharing a throwback photo with Sushant on Instagram, he wrote, “I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them.”

"Sushant’s unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug,” he wrote.

Karan Johar produced the film Drive starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez that released on Netflix in November, last year.

ALSO READ: Swastika Mukherjee denies claims of Sanjana Sanghi being uncomfortable with Sushant Singh Rajput on the sets of Dil Bechara

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.