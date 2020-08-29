Bollywood Hungama

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passes away at 43 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

American actor Chadwick Boseman who played the role of Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe passed away at the age of 43 due to cancer. The actor died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passes away at 43 

 Boseman has been battling colon cancer from the past four years. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," his family said in the statement. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther," the official statement posted through his Twitter handle read. 

"It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther," it further read. 

Boseman never spoke about his diagnosis in public. However, earlier this year fans expressed concern over his health after pictures of his dramatic weight loss surfaced on the internet.

