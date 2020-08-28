Bollywood Hungama

Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba and Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again is all set to re-release in the USA

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ranveer Singh had managed to leave us all gushing with his performance in Simmba where he played the role of a police officer for the first time. The film became a massive hit considering it had a strong star cast with Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, and Rohit Shetty being the director. Along with Simmba, Golmaal Again starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kumal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and Parineeti Chopra will also re-release in the country.

Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again and Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba is all set to re-release in the USA

The pandemic had hindered the international releases of the films and it looks like these power-packed films are all set to release in the USA once again. Reliance Entertainment tweeted, “#Simmba is set to take USA on a roller coaster ride of Entertainment! Re-releasing in Regal Virginia Center and Regal Countryside, Virginia, USA from 28th August 2020. #RohitShetty @RanveerOfficial #SaraAliKhan @SonuSood @Shibasishsarkar @RSPicturez @simmbathefilm”. After reading this, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s international fans are surely going to have a blast!

Take a look at the tweet.

Also Read: Rohit Shetty extends a helping hand for freelance media videographers, transfers money to their account

More Pages: Simmba Box Office Collection , Simmba Movie Review

