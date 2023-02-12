Keeping up with the theme of Valentine’s Week, makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan launched their first romantic track ‘Naiyo Lagda’ from the film on February 12.

Just a few days ago, the makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released the teaser of the song ‘Naiyo Lagda’. The makers decided to up the Valentine’s day celebrations by launching the romantic track of the film during the week. And hence they announced the release of the song on the sets of Bigg Boss 16, which is hosted by the superstar. February 12 also marks the grand finale of the latest season of the reality show with Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and MC Stan as the top three finalists.

Bigg Boss 16: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song ‘Naiyo Lagda’ releases at the finale; Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde romance

Talking about the song, a source close to the film said, “It is supposed to be one of the most blissful compositions of Himesh Reshammiya. It had to perfectly encapsulate the surreal chemistry between Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, and the audiences will definitely not get enough of the on-screen couple after this song releases. Himesh Reshammiya’s compositions for Salman Khan flicks have always ended up being blockbusters and ‘Naiyyo Lagda’ will be no exception. The romantic number will make a place in everyone’s heart. The makers wanted Salman Khan to look rough, rustic yet melt-your-heart and adorable.”

The song is set against the divinely backdrop of beautiful valleys in and around Leh and Ladakh. It seems that the release of the song was coincided with the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 in order to further ensure that the release recipe is a hit. Talking about ‘Naiyo Lagda’, it has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed whereas Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal lending their voice to the song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)



A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

Also Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan shares teaser of the romantic track ‘Naiyo Lagda’ in Valentines Week

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.