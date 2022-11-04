Bigg Boss 16 house has turned into a warzone as Bigg Boss announces yet another task where the previous captains have to choose their new captain.

Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Singh Vig loses his cool on Shalin Bhanot but doesn’t abuse despite getting abused

In the recent episode, we saw how the previous captains Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gautam Vig, and Shiv Thakare choose their teammates for the race of captaincy and make them take a dip into the pool. When it is Gautam's turn, Tina asked for support but things didn't work out in her favour. Gautam refuses to listen and throws Tina out of the race.

Later, Shalin Bhanot goes to Gautam and says, "You didn't even come once to resolve things." Gautam says, "I didn't want to come." This leaves Shalin Bhanot furious who then lashes out at Gautam and tells him “bhaad mein jaa”. Gautam also asks him not to abuse and the two indulge in a massive war of words.

Even when things got ugly between Shalin and Gautam, he didn't abuse Shalin. Maintaining the rule, Gautam refused to respond to Shalin with an abuse because he maintained that it is not him. Despite the fact that things got ugly between them, Gautam did not abuse Shalin.

The twists and turns of Bigg Boss 16 keep getting tougher and more controversial. From romance to drama to fights, the show is filled with ample entertainment and the contestants will soon have to bid adieu to yet another contestant since this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar is soon approaching.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors from Mondays to Fridays at 10pm as well as on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30pm respectively.

