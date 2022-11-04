comscore

Tabu talks about her father; says, “I never thought it was important for me to use my father’s surname”

Tabu revealed how she had no memories about her father after her parents’ divorce in an old interview.

Tabu has been having an amazing year with not just Bollywood but also her South projects, is known for her unconventional roles in cinema. From portraying complex characters to commercial cinema, the actress is known for her brilliant acting chops. She recently gained a lot of appreciation for playing a dual role in the Bollywood blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and now the actress is gearing up for the sequel to one of the most popular thrillers, Drishyam 2. Recently, she surfaced in news owing to one of her old interviews doing the rounds where she has opened up about her family and the reason behind her not using a surname.

Tabu likes to maintain a low profile when it comes to her personal life, however, she opened up about her parents’ divorce and her relationship with her father in the popular chat show Rendezvous with Simi Grewal. During the show, she had also spoken about why she doesn’t use her full name Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, Hashmi being her father’s surname.  “I never really used it, I never thought it was important for me to use my father’s surname, it was always Tabassum Fatima, which was my middle name. In school, Fatima was my surname. I have no memories of him. My sister has met him on occasion, but I have never really felt like meeting him. I am not curious about him, I am happy the way I am, the way I have grown up. I am very settled in my own life,” said the actress.

Drishyam 2 will see Tabu reprising the role of a cop and the film takes off seven years after the incident in 2015. Featuring Ajay Devgn, Ishita Dutta, Shriya Saran in lead roles, the film will also feature Akshaye Khanna. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is slated to release on November 18.

Also ReadDrishyam 2 trailer launch: Ajay Devgn and Tabu get emotional remembering late Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat – : “Without him, this wasn’t possible”

