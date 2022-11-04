ZEE5 announced its latest original Film, Tadka: Love Is Cooking starring Nana Patekar, Taapsee Pannu, Shriya Saran and Ali Fazal in key roles. Jointly produced by Nittin Keni, Sameer Dixit, Akash Chawla, Jatish Varma and co-produced by Girish Johar, Tadka is a Zee Studios and Movie Makers Inc production and is a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster, Salt N Pepper. With maestro Ilayaraja’s music and Preetha Jayaram’s cinematography, the film also stars Lilette Dubey and Rajesh Sharma in supporting roles and is set to premiere on ZEE5 on November 4.

ZEE5 announces the release of Nana Patekar, Taapsee Pannu, Ali Fazal, Shriya Saran starrer Tadka: Love Is Cooking

Written and directed by Prakash Raj, Tadka: Love Is Cooking is a romantic comedy of errors. What starts off as a wrongly dialed number soon leads to feelings between Tukaram (Nana Patekar), an archaeologist and Madhura (Shriya Saran), a radio jockey. However, when it is time to meet face-to-face, Gaurikshankar develops a cold-feet and sends his nephew Siddharth (Ali Fazal) to meet Vidya who in turn sends her friend, Nicole (Taapsee) to meet Gaurishankar. Sidharth (having introduced himself as Gaurishankar) and Aditi (having introduced herself as Vidya) hit it off right away and decide to persuade Gaurikshankar and Vidya that they aren’t right for each other. However, will love win over misplaced identities and will Gaurishankar and Vidya’s common love for food help them come closer or will their internalized belief that they are too old to fall in love dissuade them from coming closer?

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “It is our endeavour at ZEE5 to support passionate storytellers who have entertaining stories to tell and as a part of this vision, we are happy to collaborate with Prakash Raj for his OTT directorial debut, Tadka. A light-hearted, romantic, comedy of errors with Nana Patekar, Shriya Saran, Taapsee Pannu and Ali Fazal in the lead, Tadka has good food, love and music in the right proportions to brighten your day”.

Actor-Director-Producer Prakash Raj said, “Tadka is a special film made with love and peppered with laughter, food and joy. I admired the original Malayalam movie, Salt N Pepper and wanted to adapt and direct it in Hindi since it is such a heart-warming yet funny and entertaining story. I am thankful to Nana Patekar, Shriya Saran, Taapsee Pannu and Ali Fazal for joining me in this journey and I am looking forward to Tadka filling people’s tummy and hearts with love and joy”.

