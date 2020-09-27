Bollywood Hungama

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana tests positive for COVID-19 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress participated in the farmer's protest on September 25. Farmers across the country were protesting against the recently passed controversial Farm Bills in the parliament. Himanshi, too, participated in the protest in Mumbai. 

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana tests positive for COVID-19 

Himanshi took to her Instagram handle to inform all that she has tested positive and requested people who came in her contact to get tested. "I want 2 inform u all dat i hv been tested positive 4 covid-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that i was the part of the protest day before yesterday & d area was crowded so i thought to get d test test done before i fo for my shot today evening.. I just wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get ur test done & please take proper precautions in d protest. Its my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandmeic so please take care(sic)," she wrote. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

????????

A post shared by Himanshi Khurana ???? (@iamhimanshikhurana) on


A day ago, Himanshi had shared a video expressing  her views on the farmers' protest. Take a look: 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Himanshi Khurana ???? (@iamhimanshikhurana) on


ALSO READ: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana mesmerize in another music video

