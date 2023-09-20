Bhumi Pednekar and her co-stars from the upcoming film Thank You For Coming visited the New Parliament Building in New Delhi.

Bhumi Pednekar and Thank You For Coming cast visit new Parliament Building to support Women’s Reservation Bill; watch

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar and her co-stars from her upcoming film Thank You For Coming visited the New Parliament Building in New Delhi on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. They were accompanied by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.

The visit came on the same day that the Women's Reservation Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha. The bill seeks to reserve 33% of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women.

Pednekar and her co-stars, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, and Dolly Singh, were dressed in traditional attire for their visit. They took a tour of the building and admired the artwork and architecture, which depicts India's ancient cultural heritage. Pednekar, Bedi, and Singh are all known for speaking out on feminist and women-centric issues.

#WATCH | Delhi | Cast of the film 'Thank You for Coming' - Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi visit the new Parliament building. pic.twitter.com/LUXjdRueA8 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2023

Commenting on the bill, Bhumi Pednekar asserted, “I am very proud of being a modern Indian woman and being here at this historic moment. The first bill that was discussed in the new Parliament was the Women’s Reservation Bill, and I am very hopeful for the change that women will bring while being in power and being a part of policy decision-making,” while interacting with the media present over there.

VIDEO | "I am very proud of being a modern Indian woman and being here at this historic moment. The first bill that was discussed in the new Parliament was the Women’s Reservation Bill, and I am very hopeful for the change that women will bring while being in power and being a… pic.twitter.com/sSKeMLSJKo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 20, 2023

Coming back to the film, Thank You For Coming, it is slated to release on October 6. It recently had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

