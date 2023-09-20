Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has a runtime of 112.16 minutes (1 hour, 52 minutes, 16 seconds) and advance booking for the film has also begun.

Vicky Kaushal starrer The Great Indian Family certified UA, advance booking begins

The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra. It also stars Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Yashpal Sharma, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Aasif Khan, Ashutosh Ujjwal and Bharti Perwani.

Speaking of the trailer, it begins with a narration from Bhajan Kumar aka Ved Vyas Tripathi (played by Vicky Kaushal), who happens to be a devotional singer. He describes himself as the "undisputed king of bhajans" in Balrampur. Bhajan Kumar then introduces the audience to his super-traditional family. Manushi Chhillar features as Bhajan Kumar's love interest.

A dance montage later, Vicky reads out a letter that changes the course of Bhajan Kumar's life. The letter claims that Bhajan Kumar was born in a family of a different faith. Bhajan Kumar's family decides to distance themselves from him. He tries to find his true identity whilst trying to win the love and acceptance of his now-distanced family.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 22, 2023.

