Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are now happy parents to the child they welcomed on April 3. Now three months later, the couple introduced the little one to the world by taking to social media and sharing some adorable photos with their son Laksh. Friends and fans cannot stop gushing over the lovely pictures.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa shared a series of photos on their Instagram handle from what looks like a photoshoot. The family was seen posing with their son and this is the first time when the actor-writer couple decided to show the face of their child to the world. The photos feature a frame-perfect family photo, two lovely photos showcasing the love of mother and father, and a beautiful monochrome one that symbolizes family. The series of photos were posted saying, “miliye humare bete LAKSH se ❤️???????? Ganpati bappa moriya ????????”

While fans couldn’t stop appreciating the lovely photos, friends of the duo from the industry too took to the comment section to drop in some loving words. Rubina Dilaik, who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, said, “Aaaww❤️❤️ ???? adorable ????”whereas singer Neha Kakkar said, “Awwww.. Pyara Laksh!! ♥️????” Many celebrities like Mukti Mohan, Neeti Mohan, Aamir Ali, Shilpa Shirodka, Meiyang Chang, Adaa Khan, Krushna Abhishek, Nakuul Mehta, among others also dropped heart emojis and posted lovely comments extending their wishes to the couple.

On the work front, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa continue to work together in shows like Hunarbaaz and The Khatra Khatra Show, which they are currently hosting. They are also quite active on social media where they share quite a bit of entertaining content.

