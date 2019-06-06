Veteran actor Dinyar Contractor passes away

Veteran actor Dinyar Contractor passed away yesterday, on June 5. He was 79 years old. An ace theatre artiste, Dinyar is known for his work in movies like Baadshah, Baazigar, Khiladi and 36 China Town.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Smriti Irani took to Twitter to condole his death. PM Modi wrote, “Dinyar Contractor was special because he spread lots of happiness. His versatile acting brought smiles on several faces. Be it theatre, television or films, he excelled across all mediums. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers.”

Smriti wrote, “He brought bursts of laughter with him wherever he went, he lit up the screen and our lives with his wit & charm. We will miss your presence Dinyar bhai. Rest in Peace Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor – theatre legend, actor par excellence.”

Contractor acted in Gujarati, Hindi and English plays and was awarded with Padma Shri.

