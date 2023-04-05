Saiyami Kher has proved herself as a promising actress, thanks to her stints in some movies and web shows. But apart from her passion for acting, she is also known for her deep interest for cricket. There have been photos and videos out from the sets of her films where she is seen playing cricket in between shots.

Saiyami Kher to start her cricket show on Cricbuzz titled Match Party

Now, Saiyami is all set to be closer to the game of cricket as she has been roped in by the portal Cricbuzz to start her own cricket series titled Match Party.

Interestingly, in her upcoming movie Ghoomer, Saiyami will be playing the character of a left-handed cricket prodigy. Directed by R Balki, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan in a pivotal role.

Sharing her excitement at bagging the cricket show, Saiyami said in a statement, “Sports is a very integral part of my life. I’m very excited to be a part of the Cricbuzz family. I have been obsessed with the game since I was a child and have hero-worshipped so many of the players who are now experts on Cricbuzz. I have just finished playing a cricketer on screen and wrapped up two other films before I start my next film, at the end of May. So, the timing for this assignment couldn’t have been better.”

