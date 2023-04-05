comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.04.2023 | 5:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bholaa Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Pathaan Gumraah Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Saiyami Kher to start her cricket show on Cricbuzz titled Match Party

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Saiyami Kher to start her cricket show on Cricbuzz titled Match Party

en Bollywood News Saiyami Kher to start her cricket show on Cricbuzz titled Match Party

Saiyami Kher is playing a cricket prodigy in her upcoming movie Ghoomer, which is directed by Abhishek Bachchan.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Saiyami Kher has proved herself as a promising actress, thanks to her stints in some movies and web shows. But apart from her passion for acting, she is also known for her deep interest for cricket. There have been photos and videos out from the sets of her films where she is seen playing cricket in between shots.

Saiyami Kher to start her cricket show on Cricbuzz titled Match Party

Now, Saiyami is all set to be closer to the game of cricket as she has been roped in by the portal Cricbuzz to start her own cricket series titled Match Party.

Interestingly, in her upcoming movie Ghoomer, Saiyami will be playing the character of a left-handed cricket prodigy. Directed by R Balki, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan in a pivotal role.

Sharing her excitement at bagging the cricket show, Saiyami said in a statement, “Sports is a very integral part of my life. I’m very excited to be a part of the Cricbuzz family. I have been obsessed with the game since I was a child and have hero-worshipped so many of the players who are now experts on Cricbuzz. I have just finished playing a cricketer on screen and wrapped up two other films before I start my next film, at the end of May. So, the timing for this assignment couldn’t have been better.”

Also Read: Saiyami Kher to essay the role of a para-athlete in R Balki’s sports drama Ghoomer

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer to launch…

Aamir Khan is considering a thrilling action…

SCOOP: MM Keeravani and Ajay Devgn team up…

Not Siddharth Anand, Ayan Mukerji to direct…

Ayan Mukerji announces Brahmastra 2 and 3 to…

Citadel press conference: Priyanka Chopra…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification