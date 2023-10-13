comscore
Dunki Not Postponed! The Shah Rukh Khan starrer to release on Christmas 2023

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu will be coming together for the first time for Rajkumar Hirani’s ambitious film Dunki.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After the grand success of Jawan, there has been much talk about the next film of Shah Rukh Khan, the much-awaited Dunki. The film, which marks his first association with popular filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, was assumed to be postponed multiple times. And despite many reports that continue to do the rounds about the film being delayed, the makers continue to assert that the film has maintained its initial release date, which is during Christmas 2023.

The audience has been waiting to hear more about Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki and while the speculations about its release date continue, now yet again it has been confirmed that Dunki has locked its release on Christmas 2023. In fact, in the past too, Shah Rukh Khan had opened up about the film during the press show of the Atlee directorial Jawan, wherein he mentioned about bringing his films during events like the Republic Day with Pathaan, Jawan on Janmashtami, and now Christmas with Dunki.

With the grand success of his past two releases, Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has become the most sought-after actor in Bollywood. In fact, the superstar has been receiving love from all quarters, which has further added to the excitement revolving around Dunki. Apart from Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also bring together Taapsee Pannu and SRK for the first time and we hear that it revolves around the subject of ‘donkey flight’ an unlawful migrating technique used by Indians. Apart from the two actors, the film also features Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Dharmendra, among others in key roles.

Dunki, which has been shot across multiple locations like Budapest, UAE, and Kashmir, is slated for release on December 21, 2023.

Also Read: Will Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 record EVER be broken or it is now a DEFAULT Hall of Fame entry? Trade answers

