Leading ladies of &TV’s popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Shubhangi Atre (Angoori ) and Vidisha Srivastava (Anita), have teamed up with the Mumbai Traffic Police to reinforce numerous road safety measures like wearing helmets, seatbelts, no drinking and driving, among others. Both the bhabhis have joined a public awareness drive, urging Mumbaikars to follow the rules in their unique style of their on-screen personalities as a part of the Road Safety Week to promote awareness on road safety measures and rules.

The awareness campaign starts from January 11 to 17. Talking about Road Safety Week, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Shri Pravinkumar Padwal, said, "Road safety is one of the most important goals for the Mumbai Traffic Police and it is our constant endeavour to create safer streets for the citizens of Mumbai. In continuation of this endeavour, we are happy to partner with &TV to spread awareness of various safety measures and traffic violations. Through the use of their popular characters, we hope to positively influence Mumbaikars to take road safety very seriously, for themselves and the safety of others.”

On the other hand, talking about her association with such an important campaign Shubhangi Atre, aka Angoori Bhabhi said, “I am delighted to be a part of a campaign that generates awareness about road safety. Understanding and following traffic rules are imperative to avoid endangering your life and others’ lives. My fans can click on andtvroadsafety.zee5.com and send my safety message videos to their loved ones.” Vidisha Srivastava, aka Anita Bhabhi added, "Kudos to the Mumbai Traffic Police for their consistent efforts on educating and sensitizing commuters on road safety. Let us all do our bit to make our roads safer for everyone.”

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is a comedy show about two diverse couples living in North India and the satire is one of the longest running shows on &TV.

