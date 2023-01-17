Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Atrangi Re, has quite a bit of interesting projects in the pipeline. Amongst them is Metro In Dino where she will be seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapur for the first time. Juggling between the shoot schedules of a few projects, Sara, who was in London to shoot for Tiger Shroff's Mission Eagle, has now returned to Mumbai. And now, she has kick started the prep for her upcoming film Metro In Dino, which will be directed by Anurag Basu.

Sara Ali Khan starts prep for Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Metro In Dino

A source close to the development revealed, “After wrapping up almost three films in 2022, Sara started the shooting schedule of Mission Eagle in December. Now that she has wrapped up a schedule of it in London, she has now kickstarted her prep for Metro In Dino which is an Anurag Basu directorial. Since it's a new genre for her, the actress is diving herself into preps to make sure that she is well prepared before the shoot. Sara is also wrapping up patches and shoots of Ae Watan Mere Watan. She enjoyed a busy 2022 with multiple shoot schedules, while now she is looking at an even busier 2023 with two films in the pipeline for release.

On the work front, Sara will be next be seen in Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey, Maddock's next opposite Vicky Kaushal which is yet to be titled, Tiger Shroff starrer Mission Eagle and the historic drama Ae Watan Mere Watan along with Metro In Dino.

Talking about Metro In Dino, the film is expected to be an anthology of sorts like its prequel Life In A Metro, and also stars Konkana Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, among others.

