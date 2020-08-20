On August 6, Akshay Kumar became the first A-List movie star to step out of his house for a film shoot, rather also the first actor in Bollywood to commence shooting for a new film. The actor, along with Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and the remaining members of cast flew down to UK for a 40-day schedule of Ranjit Katyal directorial Bell Bottom produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Nikkhil Advani. He was accompanied by 145 crew members. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively discovered that Akshay and his gang were put under 14 day quarantine by the government and they will finally commence shooting for the much awaited spy thriller with-in a day.

“Everyone was quarantined at a hotel in and around Glasgow for safety purposes and with the period finally coming to an end now, a near 40-day start to finish shoot will now begin,” a source told Bollywood Hungama. The source further added that strict guidelines were issued by the government of UK to permit film shoot and the team will be abiding by all of them. “They will be shooting at four different locations in Scotland, Glasgow being one of them. The crew has to follow strict bio bubble guidelines and will not be allowed to meet anyone except the members of the film, thereby avoiding the entrance of virus to the camp.”

Akshay along with his producers have ensured that everyone is taken care off and the crew has also been equipped with high tech instruments to keep a check on oxygen level, fever and heart rate. The film is gearing up for a 2021 release and after the UK schedule; the team will shoot in India before calling it a wrap.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

