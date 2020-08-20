With film shootings resuming, production houses are ensuring safety to be of utmost importance on the sets. Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who recently got discharged from hospital, is recovering after COVID-19 diagnosis. While he is set to resume work soon, the makers plan to begin shooting remotely.

Daanish Gandhi, DA (director's assistant)-creative at Ajay Devgn Ffilms, spoke to a daily that the team will be very careful of the necessary precautions required on a set. He said that they are glad Abhishek and his family have recovered from COVID-19. Their priority is to set up the facility to sanitize on set for him and the entire team so that they can film the remaining portions of the film. They have chosen the necessary steps and minimal crew to ensure safety.

He also revealed that Ajay Devgn is taking a personal interest in implementing and working out the safety protocols. Gandhi said that if remote shooting doesn’t work out for them, they will plan to keep the crew in a hotel next to the set in order for them to practice self-quarantine. They are currently discussing both options.

The Big Bull - An Unreal Story is produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit, directed by Kookie Gulati and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma.

