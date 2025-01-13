comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 13.01.2025 | 2:52 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Azaad Sky Force Loveyapa Deva Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Bareilly Ki Barfi returns to theatres as Valentine’s week special release, on February 7

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Bareilly Ki Barfi returns to theatres as Valentine’s week special release, on February 7

en Bollywood News Bareilly Ki Barfi returns to theatres as Valentine’s week special release, on February 7

The romantic comedy stars Kriti Sanon along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in key roles.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

From bringing the charm of small-town to the forefront to showcasing the innocence of pure love, Bareilly Ki Barfi won hearts with its fun and unique characters. Featuring a strong-headed and straight-forward protagonist Bitti, the film was inspired by Nicolas Barreau's novel, The Ingredients of Love. Now, over seven years later, the Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao starrer is all set to return to theatres.

Bareilly Ki Barfi returns to theatres as Valentine’s week special release, on February 7

Bareilly Ki Barfi returns to theatres as Valentine’s week special release, on February 7

This Valentine’s Day, experience the charm of Bareilly Ki Barfi all over again

Recently, the makers of the film have announced the return of the romantic comedy to theatres on February 7 to kick off the Valentine’s Day celebrations. The film, directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwary, presents a heartwarming tale of love, laughter, friendship, as it explores the sizzling chemistry of Kriti Sanon with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. As the news was shared on social media by the makers, fans of the rom com also dropped their excitement about the film’s re-release.


Ashwini celebrated 7 years of the film last year in August

While it is being re-released as a Valentine’s Day special, the film originally hit cinemas on August 18, 2017. In fact, last year, the filmmaker even dropped unseen BTS pictures from the film along with a heartfelt note sharing memories from the making of the movie, wherein she wrote, “Gratitude for the love <3 And specially to you Amma, the cinema lover. I made Bareilly ki Barfi when the kids were 5 years old. But with your insane confidence in me and telling that there is no reason to feel guilty to follow your dream. “I am there “Your words gave me the wings to follow the unknown path. Now when i look back there are so many anecdotes that I will savour always. I hope I continue to tell stories from the heart and make you proud”.

About Bareilly Ki Barfi

Produced by Junglee Pictures, directed by the brilliant Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and starring the electrifying Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao - alongside the iconic Pankaj Tripathi—this is back after 6 years and is set to re-release in theatres near you on February 7. Don’t miss the nostalgia and joy of this cinematic gem!

Also Read: Kriti Sanon recalls not getting work for 15 months post Bareilly Ki Barfi release: “I questioned why”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shikha Talsania shares update about father…

Tabu joins the cast of Akshay Kumar starrer…

Tiku Talsania is recovering, reveals actress…

EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan hosts party to…

Tiku Talsania suffered a brain stroke,…

Vaani Kapoor joins Bonzer7 as their brand…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2025 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification