From bringing the charm of small-town to the forefront to showcasing the innocence of pure love, Bareilly Ki Barfi won hearts with its fun and unique characters. Featuring a strong-headed and straight-forward protagonist Bitti, the film was inspired by Nicolas Barreau's novel, The Ingredients of Love. Now, over seven years later, the Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao starrer is all set to return to theatres.

This Valentine’s Day, experience the charm of Bareilly Ki Barfi all over again

Recently, the makers of the film have announced the return of the romantic comedy to theatres on February 7 to kick off the Valentine’s Day celebrations. The film, directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwary, presents a heartwarming tale of love, laughter, friendship, as it explores the sizzling chemistry of Kriti Sanon with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. As the news was shared on social media by the makers, fans of the rom com also dropped their excitement about the film’s re-release.

Ashwini celebrated 7 years of the film last year in August

While it is being re-released as a Valentine’s Day special, the film originally hit cinemas on August 18, 2017. In fact, last year, the filmmaker even dropped unseen BTS pictures from the film along with a heartfelt note sharing memories from the making of the movie, wherein she wrote, “Gratitude for the love <3 And specially to you Amma, the cinema lover. I made Bareilly ki Barfi when the kids were 5 years old. But with your insane confidence in me and telling that there is no reason to feel guilty to follow your dream. “I am there “Your words gave me the wings to follow the unknown path. Now when i look back there are so many anecdotes that I will savour always. I hope I continue to tell stories from the heart and make you proud”.

About Bareilly Ki Barfi

Produced by Junglee Pictures, directed by the brilliant Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and starring the electrifying Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao - alongside the iconic Pankaj Tripathi—this is back after 6 years and is set to re-release in theatres near you on February 7. Don’t miss the nostalgia and joy of this cinematic gem!

