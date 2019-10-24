Sonam Bajwa is all set to appear on the Hindi screen with a song in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala. Sonam has appeared in the biggest of Punjabi blockbusters with Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk & Gippy Grewal along with headlining solo female lead hits this year on her own shoulders in Gudiyan Patole and Ardab Mutiyaraan.

Now, Sonam is going to be seen shaking a leg in Hardy Sandhu’s blockbuster punjabi song ‘Na Na Na Goriye’ featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Earlier, there were reports that Sonam Bajwa has also done a song with Varun Dhawan in his Street Dancer 3D which is set to release in January 2020.

