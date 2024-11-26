A chilling incident shook Chandigarh’s Sector 26 early Tuesday morning when two crude bomb explosions were reported near Seville Bar and Lounge, a club owned by renowned singer and rapper Badshah. The blasts also occurred near The De’orra Club, located in the same vicinity.

Details of the Incident

The explosions occurred around 4 a.m., with eyewitnesses reporting that two individuals arrived on a bike and hurled the bombs near the clubs before fleeing the scene. The blasts shattered the glass windows of Seville Bar and Lounge, causing significant damage but fortunately resulting in no casualties.

Police and forensic teams promptly arrived at the scene to begin investigations. While officials have confirmed the use of crude bombs, they have refrained from disclosing further details about the perpetrators or motive.

Police Response and Current Status

Preliminary investigations suggest the bombs were thrown with the intent to cause damage, but the motive remains unclear. A senior police officer stated, “We are examining CCTV footage from the area and are working to identify the suspects. No official statement will be made until the investigation progresses further.”

This incident comes as a stark reminder of rising security concerns in high-profile urban areas.

Separate Incident in Punjab Raises Concerns

In a related and equally concerning event, a petrol pump in Punjab’s Mansa district was targeted with a grenade blast around 1 a.m. the same night. The attack was followed by an extortion demand of Rs 5 crore from the petrol pump owner, Khushwinder Singh, who received threats over WhatsApp from a foreign number.

The sender referred to the initial explosion as "just a trailer" and threatened further harm if the demands were unmet. The police have registered a case under criminal intimidation and extortion laws and are investigating the matter.

