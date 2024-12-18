After the buzz surrounding Baby John, the upcoming Christmas 2024 release starring Varun Dhawan, producers Atlee and Murad Khetani have announced their next project: a Tamil thriller featuring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The duo has teamed up once again, this time for a gripping story that promises to blend the actor’s versatility with his star power.

Film Details and Timeline

Sources close to the project revealed that the yet-untitled film will go on floors in the first quarter of 2025, with a planned theatrical release by the year’s end. “The film’s subject is terrific, and everyone involved is excited to begin production. This thriller will do justice to Vijay Sethupathi’s stature as both an actor and a star,” said a source quoted in a Pinkvilla report.

Official Confirmations

Murad Khetani confirmed the collaboration in an exclusive interview with the portal. “There are several projects in the pipeline, but one film has been locked. Atlee sir and I are starting a Tamil film, which will go on floors very soon. We will share more details shortly,” he said.

Adding to this, Atlee shared his enthusiasm for the project: “Yes, it’s a film with Vijay Sethupathi sir. It’s a fantastic story that Murad sir and I have been working on for the past two years. This is the next banger from Cine1 and A For Apple.”

A Thrilling Follow-Up to Baby John

The announcement comes just ahead of the release of Baby John, produced by Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Jio Studios. The film, featuring Varun Dhawan, is slated for a Christmas release, with advance bookings opening this weekend.

