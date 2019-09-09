Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.09.2019 | 3:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Ayushmann Khurrana recalls he felt like he was reborn after he held his son for the first time

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ayushmann Khurrana is happily married to his high school sweetheart, Tahira Kashyap and the couple is blessed with two kids, Virajveer and Varushka. While he is currently promoting his upcoming film Dream Girl, he spoke about how blessed he feels to have his son. The actor was on a dance reality show judged by Kareena Kapoor Khan and one of the performances got him overwhelmed to the core and he shared an adorable incident on television.

Ayushmann Khurrana recalls he felt like he was reborn after he held his son for the first time

The actor recalled that he was only 27 when he had his son, and most of his friends were not even married by that time. Ayushmann’s father used to tell him how he will understand a father’s love when he becomes one and the actor was extremely overwhelmed. He went on to say how he felt he felt he was reborn as a person after his son’s birth.

Dream Girl also stars Nushrat Bharucha and is slated to release on September 13.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala to clash with John Abraham’s Pagalpanti at the box office!

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala to clash with John…

Bi Vocal singers to jam with Ayushmann…

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals how he has been…

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15…

Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar collaborate…

Rajkummar Rao – Nushrat Bharucha starrer…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification