John Abraham starrer Pagalpanti’s release date was recently postponed from November 8 to November 22. It happened because John Abraham wanted his pal Nikkhil Advani’s Marjaavaan to have a good opening window at the box office. Bhushan Kumar, the producer, announced the delay in Pagalpanti’s release date. John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, and Arshad Warsi starrer film will now clash with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala.

Considering that John Abraham produced Ayushmann’s debut film, Vicky Donor, he even addressed John as his god-brother in Bollywood. The two were supposed to collaborate on another project but things didn’t materialize. Now, while there were people wondering if the makers of Bala will move their dates, the producer Bhushan Kumar has confirmed that there will be no changes from their end.

With this face-off at the box office, which movie would you prefer to watch? Be sure to let us know!

Also Read: John Abraham pushes Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti for Nikkhil Advani’s Marjaavaan

More Pages: Pagalpanti Box Office Collection