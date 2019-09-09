Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.09.2019 | 3:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra’s commendable efforts to keep Kargil clean as he shoots there

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

For people from all walks of life, protecting the environment and putting a halt to man-made damages are tasks in priority now. Thankfully, Bollywood seems to be taking the right measures already. We earlier told you how a number of A-listers from the industry are now opting for a green Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Moving on, actors and filmmakers are cautious about not polluting the locations as well. Sidharth Malhotra, who is presently filming Shershaah in Kargil, is one of them.

Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra's commendable efforts to keep Kargil clean as he shoots there

In a recent interview with a daily, Sidharth revealed that it was mandatory for the team to clean up whatever littering had been caused during the course of the shooting. The team is presently shooting in the interiors of Kargil, and communication to and from the spot results in some usual wastage. The cast and the crew have been also provided with metallic water bottles in order to avoid pollution caused by used plastic bottles.

About a week back, we also heard that the sets of Varun Dhawan‘s Coolie No. 1 went plastic-free as well, and the team was given non-plastic sippers.

Here’s hoping many more to follow suit!

More Pages: Shershaah Box Office Collection

Tags : , , ,

Recommended for you

Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh to…

John Abraham pushes Anees Bazmee's…

FIRST LOOK: Janhvi Kapoor transforms into…

Bard of Blood cast trained by ex-commandos;…

First Look: Sidharth Malhotra to face off…

Box Office: Jabariya Jodi Day 7 in overseas

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification