For people from all walks of life, protecting the environment and putting a halt to man-made damages are tasks in priority now. Thankfully, Bollywood seems to be taking the right measures already. We earlier told you how a number of A-listers from the industry are now opting for a green Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Moving on, actors and filmmakers are cautious about not polluting the locations as well. Sidharth Malhotra, who is presently filming Shershaah in Kargil, is one of them.

In a recent interview with a daily, Sidharth revealed that it was mandatory for the team to clean up whatever littering had been caused during the course of the shooting. The team is presently shooting in the interiors of Kargil, and communication to and from the spot results in some usual wastage. The cast and the crew have been also provided with metallic water bottles in order to avoid pollution caused by used plastic bottles.

About a week back, we also heard that the sets of Varun Dhawan‘s Coolie No. 1 went plastic-free as well, and the team was given non-plastic sippers.

Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great intiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes. The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/T5PWc4peRX — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 1, 2019

Here’s hoping many more to follow suit!

More Pages: Shershaah Box Office Collection