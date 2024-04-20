Ayushmann Khurrana, known for his acting and singing talents, celebrates 12 years in Bollywood today! Fresh off the success of his new song 'Akh Da Tara,' Khurrana receives a special tribute from a longtime fan, Aditi Dev. Dev has named a star after the actor!
Ayushmann Khurrana now has a star named after him by fan
Reacting to the same, Ayushmann says, “Aditi has been one of the first admirers of my work since the time Vicky Donor released and became a humongous success story for me. So, it is quite amazing that she decided to celebrate two big milestones of my career - my 12th anniversary in the Hindi film industry and my single 'Akh Da Tara’s huge success by gifting me and immortalizing me as a star in the universe!”
He adds, “My admirers have been my biggest support system since the time I debuted as an actor-artiste in the industry and it is their love, their passion, and their prayers that have kept an underdog like me going even till today. I would be no one without the love of the people because I don’t come from the industry. So, every hit, every milestone has only added to me surviving and consolidating and cementing my position.”
Ayushmann further says, “Whoever I am today, is because of them. I thank every person, in every corner of this world, for the unconditional support and strength. It is your love that keeps the fire in me burning!”
