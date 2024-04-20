Ayushmann Khurrana, known for his acting and singing talents, celebrates 12 years in Bollywood today! Fresh off the success of his new song 'Akh Da Tara,' Khurrana receives a special tribute from a longtime fan, Aditi Dev. Dev has named a star after the actor!

Ayushmann Khurrana now has a star named after him by fan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Dev (@aditi_dev24)

Reacting to the same, Ayushmann says, “Aditi has been one of the first admirers of my work since the time Vicky Donor released and became a humongous success story for me. So, it is quite amazing that she decided to celebrate two big milestones of my career - my 12th anniversary in the Hindi film industry and my single 'Akh Da Tara’s huge success by gifting me and immortalizing me as a star in the universe!”

He adds, “My admirers have been my biggest support system since the time I debuted as an actor-artiste in the industry and it is their love, their passion, and their prayers that have kept an underdog like me going even till today. I would be no one without the love of the people because I don’t come from the industry. So, every hit, every milestone has only added to me surviving and consolidating and cementing my position.”

Ayushmann further says, “Whoever I am today, is because of them. I thank every person, in every corner of this world, for the unconditional support and strength. It is your love that keeps the fire in me burning!”

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana visits new Parliament building; calls it “incredible architectural marvel” representing “our shining democracy, heritage and culture”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.