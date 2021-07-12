Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has headed to Bhopal to start shooting for his next, an out and out entertainer called Doctor G. He flew out of Mumbai today and will shoot for over a month in the central Indian city.

A trade source says, "Ayushmann Khurrana’s next Doctor G has become the talk of the industry because of its brilliant script and Ayushmann’s involvement with this project. Everyone knows that Ayushmann is the gold standard of content in India and he only picks up films that is are disruptive and never done before in Indian cinema. Doctor G again is one such script that will present Ayushmann in a super fresh way and appeal to audiences across India."

Ayushmann and Rakul will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Doctor G. While Ayushmann will be playing the role of Dr. Uday Gupta, the actress will be seen as Dr. Fatima, a medical student who plays Ayushmann’s senior in the film. The concept is unique, intriguing and unlike something we have seen in mainstream cinema and the wait is surely going to be worth it!

The movie is co-written and directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. The film is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, and Saurabh Bharat.

