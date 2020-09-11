Bollywood Hungama

Ayushmann Khurrana becomes the new UNICEF Celebrity Advocate; joins David Beckham to end violence against children

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

UNICEF India has roped in youth icon and thought-leader, Ayushmann Khurrana, as its celebrity advocate for promoting rights #ForEveryChild. Ayushmann Khurrana will support UNICEF towards its work around ending violence against children. The youth icon will work towards this initiative in India and he joins the likes of David Beckham, who works on this campaign globally.

Ayushmann Khurrana becomes the new UNICEF Celebrity Advocate; joins David Beckham to end violence against children

Welcoming Ayushman Khurrana as a celebrity advocate for children’s rights, Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative in India said, “I am delighted to welcome Ayushmann Khurrana as a UNICEF celebrity advocate. He’s an actor who challenges the boundary of every role he plays. He will bring a sensitivity, passion and a powerful voice for every child, with a specific focus towards ending violence against children. Ayushmann’s support will help increase awareness about this important issue, especially now with COVID-19 heightening the risk of violence and abuse against children due to the extended lockdown and the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic.”

Ayushmann Khurrana, the actor, said, “I am very pleased to partner with UNICEF as a celebrity advocate. I believe that everyone deserves the best start in life. As I watch my children play in the safety and happiness of our home, I think about all the children who never get to experience a safe childhood and grow up with violence at home or outside. With UNICEF, I look forward to supporting the rights of the most vulnerable children, so that they grow up as happier, healthier, educated citizens in nurturing environments free from violence.”

Also Read: “Gender-neutral awards should become the norm!”, says Ayushmann Khurrana, hailing Berlin Film Festival’s announcement

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

