Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana's father Pandit P Khurana passed away on May 19, 2023.

In a tragic piece of news, actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana's father Pandit P Khurana passed away today. As per a statement by his family, the astrologer passed away in Mohali at 10:30 am after suffering from a prolonged incurable ailment.

Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father Pandit P Khurana passes away in Mohali

A statement shared by Aparshakti's spokesperson read, “It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss”.

Pandit P Khurana was a renowned astrologer. He is survived by wife and his two sons Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparkshakti Khurana.

